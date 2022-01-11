ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tru by Hilton opens in Landmark development

By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIPIr_0dinsQRL00

TUPELO • The second of two hotels in the Landmark Lifestyles development off North Gloster Street has opened.

Tru by Hilton joins a Home2Suites that opened in October in the $50 million development that, when complete, will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.

Home2Suites has 89 guest rooms; Tru has 90.

The hotels are located behind Steak n' Shake, which opened in June 2019 on the front portion of the 28-acre Landmark site.

Both hotels are owned by Lee County LLC, developed by Fusion Hospitality.

“We welcome our guests to Tru by Hilton where they will encounter a 'Truly' divine and heartfelt experience," said Tru general manager Romanda Ofoso-Darkwah.

The Tru by Hilton hotel features a 24-hour Eat & Sip Market, fitness center and a game space that includes a pool table. Outlets and USB ports are located throughout the hotel.

Tupelo's inventory of hotel rooms will have grown by more than 10% within four months when Hotel Tupelo opens its 79 rooms in downtown Tupelo in February.

