Lionsgate Boosts Development and Production Team With New Hires, Promotions

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Lionsgate has bulked up the motion picture group’s development and production teams with several new hires and promotions.

“We have an exceptionally talented and versatile development and production team. They have ramped up 16 films since the pandemic began. As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production said in a statement.

See the new hires and promotions below:

James Myers has renewed his contract with the studio as executive VP and will expand his strategic management role within the department. His most recent projects include “Borderlands, a video game adaptation starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black; “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” featuring Nicolas Cage in the role of Nicolas Cage; and “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez.

Brady Fujikawa is returning to Lionsgate as executive VP of production. Before his most recent gig as head of development at Bron Studios, Fujikawa worked on several feature films including director Ben Stiller’s “London,” which stars Oscar Isaac.

Meredith Wieck has advanced to senior VP and will oversee the studio’s highest priority projects. Those responsibilities currently include guiding “The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a third sequel to “Now You See Me,” and another “Dirty Dancing” feature. Her most recent projects were overseeing the development and production of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” the adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel; and “The Unbreakable Boy.”

Aaron Edmonds has been upped to VP. Edmonds was a key executive championing “The 1619 Project,” a portfolio of film, tv and multi-media programming that will be produced by Lionsgate, The New York Times and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. He oversaw “Antebellum” starring Janelle Monáe, as well as led production on Hulu’s Eugenio Derbez-led comedy “The Valet.” Other titles on his slate include “48 Hours in Las Vegas,” the upcoming Dennis Rodman project; “Borderlands”; and “White Bird: A Wonder Story.”

Chelsea Kujawa has been promoted to VP. During her Lionsgate tenure, she has worked on “American Underdog,” a sports biopic about the rise of NFL legend Kurt Warner from supermarket stocker to Super Bowl MVP; the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves action franchise, “John Wick 4”; and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” She was previously an executive at Paramount.

Jorge Alfaro is joining the studio as director of development. Alfaro has a background in banking and finance and comes to Lionsgate from the production company El Estudio, where he was director of Creative Affairs and spearheaded its feature film department. He was previously a development and production manager at Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios. His current projects include “48 Hours in Vegas”; “West Pointer” from writer-director Rod Lurie and star KJ Apa; and “Shadow Force” with Kerry Washington.

“It is always a special thrill to reward the hard work of those who have earned their promotions,” Westerman said. “James, Meredith Aaron and Chelsea have been superstars throughout their careers and its exciting to be reuniting with Brady and to be welcoming Jorge to our team.”

Variety

Variety

