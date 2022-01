Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Memphis Grizzlies franchise record 11 game win streak came to a crashing halt Friday night in a 112-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. For the first 24 minutes, it looked like the fun and win streak may extend to a dozen. But in the second half, the Grizzlies looked every bit of a team that has played 8 games in 12 days, and were on the second game of a back-to-back. Not to mention that they were a team where the majority has been in health and safety protocols sometime over the last three weeks.

