The internet is full of offensive content and hateful comments but for Black women in the public eye, online harassment goes way beyond jokes and trolling. Although Black women are one of the most vulnerable and heavily targeted groups online, tech giants like Google and Twitter aren’t the only ones criticized for allowing this abuse to continue. CNN reports that Rachel Rollins, who was sworn in this week as Massachusetts’ first Black woman U.S. attorney, is still struggling to get federal protection from an endless and increasing flood of death threats.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO