The Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive To Survive has drawn rave reviews and massive interest across three seasons to date, with a fourth coming this year. The company behind that series, London-based Box to Box Films (also known for Showtime boxing docuseries The Kings, Amazon Steven Gerrard documentary Make Us Dream, and Amazon soccer documentary The Three Kings), fully announced earlier this week that they’re doing a Netflix series on selected PGA Tour players (which had been reported since September), and then announced Friday that they’re doing a Netflix series on selected pro tennis players, starting with the Australian Open (which has its main draw beginning on Monday, and has some interesting controversy going on around if reigning champion Novak Djokovic will be able to play). Here’s more on what to expect from the tennis series, via Lucas Shaw at Bloomberg:

