Letter: An Observation

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
MILLIONS of Americans could get a huge new stimulus check in the coming days after they started being issued this week. Californians are expecting to receive their final round of stimulus payments, with checks to be sent out on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. As part of the California pandemic stimulus...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
States across the US are providing stimulus checks to help Americans financially during this difficult time. During the pandemic the federal government provided stimulus cheques to millions of individuals in the United States, but these payments have since halted and state governments are now responsible for offering financial relief packages to their populations.
Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has given Arizona 60 days to reprogram $173 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus spending to use the money as Biden's American Rescue Act intended. The Washington post said Friday that a letter was sent by the Treasury Department to Republican Arizona Gov. Doug...
With negotiations stalled on the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act, Democrats are attempting to salvage one of the bill’s key provisions, a renewal of the temporary enhanced child tax credit that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last March. The program provided direct payments to roughly 35 million American families with children, including households with no reported income, and was credited with sharply reducing child poverty in the U.S. over the last few months.
Roughly 80 nurses and their supporters gathered Thursday to protest what they say are unsafe and unsustainable conditions in Carondelet Health Network's two Tucson hospitals. Three registered nurses spoke at the National Nurses Union news conference near St. Joseph's Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road. They said staffing shortages and restricted communication with hospital administration have made their jobs extremely difficult and patients are at risk.
Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
Comments / 0