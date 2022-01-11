Letter: An Observation

With negotiations stalled on the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act, Democrats are attempting to salvage one of the bill’s key provisions, a renewal of the temporary enhanced child tax credit that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last March. The program provided direct payments to roughly 35 million American families with children, including households with no reported income, and was credited with sharply reducing child poverty in the U.S. over the last few months.

