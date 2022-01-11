ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try This Dark Chocolate Dairy-Free Ice Cream

By Felix Behr
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Costco has just made it easier for those participating in Veganuary. They now stock Cado's dairy-free frozen dessert – or ice cream. "@cadoicecream deep dark chocolate is definitely one of the best non-dairy ice creams I've tried!" Costco Buys gushed in a highlighting post on Instagram. "It's gluten-free & vegan, and...

