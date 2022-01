Back in June of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Ford Edge had been canceled in a surprising move that was seemingly spurred by labor negotiations over the future of the Ford Oakville Assembly Plant, where the Lincoln Nautilus is also built. Ford and the Canadian union Unifor eventually came to an agreement that will see the Oakville plant retooled to produce five new EVs starting in 2025, seemingly leaving the pair of crossovers in limbo. Now, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Ford Authority that the Ford Edge will indeed be discontinued in North American following the 2023 model year.

