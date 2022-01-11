ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida Man Charged With 29 Counts Of Child Porn Stemming From Cyber Tip

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
A 33-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with 29 counts of child porn, stemming from a cyber tip to police.

Robert Sierra, 33, of Chelsea Manor Circle in DeLand was arrested on a warrant Monday in New Smyrna Beach. Detectives located multiple videos and images from his phone and laptop portraying sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in September when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 47 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded. After identifying Sierra as the owner, detectives obtained search warrants to obtain more evidence

Sheriff’s detectives executed a residential search warrant on Dec. 15, interviewing Sierra and seizing multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. The investigation shows the videos uploaded depict children estimated to be as young as 4 in sexually exploitive situations.

Sierra remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on bail of $290,000 pending a first court appearance.

