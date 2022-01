Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the TV series Full House, has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, Saget passed away Sunday (Jan. 9) at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. “The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET after hotel security had found Bob in his room,” the tabloid news site reports, adding that they were told Saget was “pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.” Variety adds that "detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use in the case."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO