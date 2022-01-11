Displaying items by tag: recovery

'One Journey After Another': Samaritan Colony breaks ground on SECU Foundation Women's Recovery Center

ROCKINGHAM — A dream nearly four years in the making came closer to reality Monday as ground was broken for the SECU Women’s Recovery Center at Samaritan Colony.

Monday, 14 October 2019 13:34

Sandhills region wins $1M federal grant to battle opioid abuse

PINEHURST— Driven by a shared goal that “all pathways will lead to freedom and survival from opioid addiction and dependence in the Sandhills region,” a partnership of more than 25 health and human services organizations in Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties recently won a $1 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration to implement activities to address opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

Monday, 08 April 2019 13:55

Local governments holding disaster recovery roundtable

On April 9, 2019, more than 120 leaders from across North Carolina are anticipated at the Lumber River Council of Governments in Pembroke for the North Carolina Disaster Recovery Roundtable. The event is an opportunity for community leaders to learn about the recovery process and rebuilding after a disaster. It will provide a targeted discussion on cost of recovery and financial concerns of disaster recovery.

