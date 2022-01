Pandemic fallouts in the world of food and drink continue: Sidecar, the beloved bar and restaurant in Park Slope, will officially close on January 31. Co-owner Bart DeCoursy took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier this week. "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Sidecar will be closing for good on Monday, January 31," he announces before diving into the reasons behind the decision. "We have been kept afloat through these trying times with government financial aid, which has unfortunately run dry. Although we qualified for the Restaurant Revitalization Act [...] we weren't one of the lucky few that actually received the money. It has become clear that sustaining in this climate is just not possible."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO