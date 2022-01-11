Listen to Cate Le Bon’s woozy new song ‘Remembering Me’

Slash has released another new song from his upcoming album 4. You can listen to "Call Off the Dogs" below. 4, which is slated for release on Feb. 11, serves as Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. According to the Guns N' Roses guitarist, the LP was recorded live for the most part. "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," he said in a teaser video released last fall. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO