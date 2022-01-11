ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Cate Le Bon’s woozy new song ‘Remembering Me’

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCate Le Bon has shared the final preview of her new album ‘Pompeii‘ – watch the video for ‘Remembering Me’ below. The Welsh musician/producer will release the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Reward’ on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer, which you can pre-order...

www.nme.com

Person
Cate Le Bon
