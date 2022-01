Mississippi State came into Saturday night's ball game against No. 24 Alabama needing to find a way to win. So many times over the years, the Bulldogs have lost these kind of games. They've been in position to win against top 25 teams down the stretch and seen the game go the other way in the final minutes and it could have happened again on Saturday. Instead, State buckled down and built a lead in the final 3 minutes and held on one final possession to give the fans inside the Humphrey Coliseum something to cheer about.

