ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Where is she now? Why Lindsey Vonn won't be competing at Beijing Olympics next month

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Lindsey Vonn recently returned from a European vacation, skiing in France with a few family members and friends.

She said it was the first ski vacation she's had since she was 9 years old.

"It's a much different experience now," the Olympic gold medalist said Monday. "I enjoy kind of going slow – I mean, maybe not as slow as I should."

Nearly three years after retiring, Vonn, 37, said she remains as competitive as ever – giving friends a head start on the mountain, for instance, and racing to catch them. She will not be competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the first Games since a string of injuries ended her professional career. But she said she's enjoyed the new stage of her relationship with the sport.

"I think in a lot of ways it made it easier that my decision was kind of made for me, in the sense that my body really was telling me that that enough was enough," Vonn said. "I think it would be very difficult for me to just stop on my own because I love it so much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBZWV_0dinigFz00
American former alpine ski racer and Olympian Lindsey Vonn discusses her new memoir, 'Rise.' Sandy Hooper

One of the most decorated U.S. female skiers in history, Vonn competed in four Winter Games and was, at one point, arguably the face of Team USA. She won three Olympic medals in her career, including a gold in downhill in Vancouver, on top of 82 victories in World Cup races. She retired in February 2019 after winning bronze in downhill at the world championships.

Vonn said she was "obviously sad" and "a little bit resentful" in the immediate aftermath of her retirement. She wanted to continue racing and said she would have tried to compete in Beijing if her body had held up. But in time, she's both processed those feelings and tried to spend time appreciating what she achieved in her career. Working on her new memoir, "Rise," has helped.

"I think in general it was very therapeutic," Vonn said. "Life is totally different once I retired. So I think it was an important time for me to be able to look back and remember my journey, appreciate my journey and be proud of where I am today.

"I think sometimes when you're in the moment you lose perspective of how hard you've worked and how far you've come. And I definitely, again, think I had a different perspective after a while of being retired."

US SKATING STARS FOR BEIJIN: Five things we learned from nationals

In the book, which was released Tuesday, Vonn takes readers through her early days in the sport – she and her father started mapping out her path to the Olympics when she was 9 – and her feelings at key junctures along the way. She writes about feeling overlooked and insecure as a teenage skier, for instance, and about the decision to use men's skis midway through her career.

Vonn also writes in detail about her battle with depression, which she managed throughout her career, in part with medication. She credits a new therapist with helping her work through retirement, which she describes as "harder than any of my injuries, harder than anything I’ve done."

"I’ve been all over the spectrum, from thinking I didn’t need a therapist, to having a difficult time opening up to someone, to where I am today," Vonn writes in the book. "Eventually, I came to realize that you won’t just wake up one day and discover that all your problems are gone. No one can do everything on their own — not even someone as independent and stubborn as I am."

Though it might feel a bit strange, Vonn said she's looking forward to just being a "regular spectator" for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which begin Feb. 4. It will help that the first Games after her retirement are being held in China, at a venue where she's never raced.

"I think if it were somewhere else, I would always think, 'Well, I could have skied that section better,' or I would've wanted maybe to ski there more," she said. "Because it's a new venue, because I'm retired, I think I'm going to be able to watch these Olympics and just be excited for my teammates."

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is she now? Why Lindsey Vonn won't be competing at Beijing Olympics next month

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is Lindsey Vonn’s net worth and who is she dating?

OLYMPIC Gold Medalist, Lindsey Vonn, is one of the most elite ski racers in the sports world and she is widely recognized for her accomplishments. Vonn's prolific career stretched 19-years, winning four World Cup championships and competing in four Olympics. Who is Lindsey Vonn?. Born October 18, 1984, Lindsey Vonn...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Lindsey Vonn’s Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among the notable athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Shooting for the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is underway. It’ll be interesting to see if any notable athletes pose for the 2022 edition of the magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Lindsey Vonn: "Tiger Woods? We are friends"

Former skier Lindsey Vonn in conversation with Entertainment Tonight talked about Tiger Woods. "We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy. And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids." Meanwhile,...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Vonn
mymixfm.com

Netherlands won’t send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Netherlands will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday. “Because of the COVID-19 measures in place in China there would only be limited opportunities for (…) bilateral contacts with...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Lindsey Vonn shares challenges of dating Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn has had a couple of public relationships and is used to being in the spotlight. But her first foray into being part of a celebrity couple came when she began dating Tiger Woods nearly a decade ago. Vonn and Woods met in 2012 and began dating in 2013....
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Exclusive-Olympics-African slider’s hopes of competing in Beijing dashed by IOC

(Reuters) – African winter sports athletes have suffered a blow after the International Olympic Committee denied a request to reinstate continental quotas in bobsleigh and skeleton for the Beijing Games, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong was just outside the skeleton top 60,...
SPORTS
Summit Daily News

Blackwell misses finals at last Olympic qualifier; Gold doesn’t compete

On Thursday, Jan. 13, at Laax Ski Resort in Falera, Switzerland, the last Olympic qualifying opportunity for snowboard halfpipe athletes got underway. The competition featured big names like the Japanese Hirano brothers, Shaun White and Summit County’s Chase Blackwell and Taylor Gold. Blackwell had another less-than-ideal day in the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#European#American#Olympian#Team Usa
NBC Sports

Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will have about 200 athletes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4. So far, 148 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. More Americans will qualify through...
SPORTS
New York Post

George McQuinn, Olympic skiing hopeful, in terrifying crash

Professional skier George McQuinn was knocked unconscious after a dangerous fall while competing in FIS Freestyle World Cup event in Deer Valley, Utah on Thursday. The scary scene was caught on video and showed the Team USA moguls racer appearing to hit his head on the last jump of the course. His body then seemed to go limp as he slid down the mountain on his stomach, face-first.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Tara Lipinski reflects on figure skating scandal that rocked 2002 Winter Olympics

Figure skating is always one of the marquee events at the Winter Olympics, and Tara Lipinski is turning back the clock on one of the sport’s most scandalous moments. Lipinski, a gold medal skater from the 1998 Games, is an executive producer of the new four-part Peacock docuseries “Meddling,” which revisits the judging scandal at the 2002 Winter Olympics, when Russian pairs Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze won the gold medal and Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier won silver. (Peacock is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.)
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
The Independent

Team GB targeting record medal haul at Beijing Winter Olympics, says Katherine Grainger

Team GB bosses have set their sights on a record haul from the Beijing Winter Olympics, with funding aimed at excelling in more sports than ever before, according to UK Sport Chair and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.A medal target of between three and seven has been set out for next month’s Games by UK Sport, with the potential to top the previous record of five medals from both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years ago.UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals...
SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Kamila Valiyeva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

At the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva broke her own short program world record with 90.45 points — more than three points ahead of her previous personal best. She is the first female figure skater to break the 90-point threshold under the current scoring system. Valiyeva is considered the frontrunner for gold in women’s singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She also possesses the word record scores for free skate (185.29 points, 2021 Rostelecom Cup) and combined total (272.71 points, 2021 Rostelecom Cup).
SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

352K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy