Colorado Springs, CO

Expansion of 2016 ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance proposed, discussed in Colorado Springs

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQsrl_0dinieUX00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The increase of development and growth around downtown has led police to request expanding the boundaries of the so-called Sit-Lie ordinance passed by the City Council six years ago.

The Council, during its work session Monday, heard a presentation from police requesting to expand the boundaries of the ordinance, officially called the Pedestrian Access Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVSK0_0dinieUX00
City of Colorado Springs

Currently, the ordinance prohibits sitting, kneeling, reclining and lying down on sidewalks, trails and other public right-of-ways during high traffic hours in limited areas of downtown and Old Colorado City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141510_0dinieUX00
City of Colorado Springs

However, because of new and future development such as the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, a downtown high-rise project, Robson Arena, Weidner Field and the South Nevada Avenue urban renewal zone, police want the authority to enforce the ordinance in those areas.

Police propose expanding the boundaries north to Cache La Poudre Steet (near the Colorado College campus) and south to Interstate 25 (to include South Nevada).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0WSE_0dinieUX00
City of Colorado Springs

The high number of police responses and citizen calls for service in the current boundary and proposed expansion area is a primary source of concern for police; the department has only 21 officers dedicated to enforcement in those areas.

For example from October 2019 to September 2021, citizens reported nearly 2,500 disturbances within the current boundaries, and almost 2,200 cases of trespassing in progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tv0dB_0dinieUX00
City of Colorado Springs

During the same period, the most common responses police made in that area were for more than 1,700 reports of suspicious persons.

"And it's unsafe for the people who are both engaging in that conduct," said police Commander John Koch. "It opens them up to being preyed on by other individuals, being hit by vehicles -- but it's also unsafe for business owners and residents who live in these areas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMQNx_0dinieUX00
KRDO

Police apparently had hoped that the Council would approve expanding the ordinance boundaries this month, but some Council members said that the proposal warrants further discussion.

Councilman Bill Murray said that he'd support the proposal if police can show they're able to better enforce ordinances across the city that address loitering, trespassing, illegal camping, disturbances and suspicious activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZgBE_0dinieUX00
KRDO

"I think that 21 officers in the downtown area clearly aren't enough," he said. "Be honest with us about what resources you need to conduct effective enforcement, and we'll do what we can to provide them. I don't want us to give you more resources and then hear you say that you wish you had more."

Councilwomen Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum suggested that increased enforcement may not be the only answer.

"Are we doing everything we can to help these people stay out of these situations?" Avila said. "Is there enough housing or shelters or treatment for them?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoYOz_0dinieUX00
KRDO

Henjum added: "I know there are lots of efforts out there and people are doing a lot, but we can always do more."

While some downtown developers and organizations support the proposed boundary expansion, others said that it doesn't go far enough and should extend a few blocks farther east of the Wahsatch Avenue boundary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqyQA_0dinieUX00
City of Colorado Springs

Specifically, the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership mentioned several new apartment complexes that have opened or are being built on the east side of downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMgG4_0dinieUX00
KRDO

That, along with commercial development, will increase pedestrian traffic in the area, the Partnership said in a letter to the city -- which could lead to more confrontations between ordinance violators, citizens and police.

Andy Merritt works for the O'Neil Group Company, a high-tech firm located in the Catalyst Campus just outside of the current boundary at the east end of Colorado Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzxsd_0dinieUX00
KRDO

"My concern is are we just forcing the problems to move somewhere else, like into surrounding neighborhoods?" he said. "Or are we really solving the problem? But even with private security, we've had people break windows and we've had some trespassing."

The American Civil Liberties Union strongly opposed the ordinance when it was being drafted, discussed and approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCQD8_0dinieUX00
KRDO

"I'm not happy to hear that it could be expanded," said Mark Silverstein, the organization's legal director. "You can't ban people from sitting or lying in a public place just because they're the kind of people you don't like or don't approve of. If I was on the (Colorado Springs) City Council, I'd want to know how many people have been cited, fined or jailed for violating the ordinance."

The post Expansion of 2016 'Sit-Lie' ordinance proposed, discussed in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

Richard the Great
4d ago

The homeless population along Fountain Creek needs to be moved out. Aggressive panhandling is becoming a real problem. Families like to use those trails. It is getting unsafe to do so. It seems that homeless drunks and drug addicts have more rights than the people whose taxes paid for the trails.

KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo School District 70 sees sharp jump in COVID cases, modifies contract tracing

PUEBLO COUNTY, (KRDO) -- According to data from Pueblo School District 70, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools has doubled in the last week. On January 7, D70 reported 157 positive cases for students and 33 for their staff. Friday, D70 is reporting 400 positive cases for their students and 81 for The post Pueblo School District 70 sees sharp jump in COVID cases, modifies contract tracing appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Eastbound Austin Bluffs at N. Nevada closed due to ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 8 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced a portion of Austin Bluffs Parkway was closed due to ice. According to CSPD, eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at N. Nevada Ave. is closed until further notice. Eastbound Austin Bluffs Py at N Nevada Av is closed due to ice The post Eastbound Austin Bluffs at N. Nevada closed due to ice appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police and local boxing gym offer mentorship for community youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Through a partnership with Triple Threat Boxing, the Colorado Springs Police Department has created a new program focused on engaging the community with athletics and mentoring. Through the Police Athletic/Activities League (PAL), CSPD officers will provide coaching to children in the community at the Triple Threat Boxing Gym. According to The post Colorado Springs Police and local boxing gym offer mentorship for community youth appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teriyaki Madness’ ‘Bowls for Boulder’ to donate half its proceeds Saturday to victims affected by Marshall Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver-based restaurant, Teriyaki Madness' nine Colorado locations are joining together to provide relief to the victims affected in the Louisville, Superior, and Boulder County area by the Marshall Fire. On Wednesday, the company announced half of its proceeds that will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 15 across the state The post Teriyaki Madness’ ‘Bowls for Boulder’ to donate half its proceeds Saturday to victims affected by Marshall Fire appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially. The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit The post State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: CDOT reported that Interstate 25 was reopened near S. Academy Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Earlier: Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Friday morning between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT said to expect delays due to The post Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters contain wildfire near Pueblo/El Paso County line

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildfire that started west of Interstate 25 near the Pueblo County, El Paso County line was quickly contained and brought under control Friday afternoon. Firefighters from Hanover, Pueblo West, Fort Carson, and Fountain responded to the fire near Salt Cedar Road just before noon. The fire burned mostly grass, The post Firefighters contain wildfire near Pueblo/El Paso County line appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
