NBA

Heat’s Jimmy Butler again out Wednesday vs. Hawks, Dewayne Dedmon could return

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Jimmy Butler will remain a spectator for the Heat for at least one more game. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Even with Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra saying the entire team practiced Tuesday, he added that forward Jimmy Butler will remain sidelined for the third consecutive game due to the ankle sprain sustained last week against the Golden State Warriors.

It will be the 14th game in the past 20 Butler has missed when also factoring in his time missed with a bruised tailbone.

Spoelstra was more optimistic about a potential return in Wednesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks by center Dewayne Dedmon from the knee sprain that has had him out the past seven games.

As for center Bam Adebayo who is recovering from thumb surgery, Wednesday is the short end of the four-to-six-week recovery timetable initially announced. Spoelstra said there was nothing more to offer than Adebayo continuing to drill during practice.

“We’re just happy that he’s been able to basically work since three days after the surgery,” Spoelstra said of the Dec. 6 procedure to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb. “He’s basically been doing everything: conditioning, getting up and down the court. From that standpoint, he’s been very involved, and I think it’s been really good for him, his spirits, his positivity.”

As of Tuesday, the lone player remaining in NBA health-and-safety protocols for the Heat was forward Markieff Morris. Morris had indicated on social media last week that he had been close to a return from the whiplash sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, but Spoelstra on Tuesday downplayed such speculation.

“He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said of Morris, who practiced with the team Friday in Phoenix and also worked Tuesday. “It was great to have him with us practicing the other day and we’ll just keep on moving forward. When we have the next update on him and what his timeline will be, I’ll let you guys know.”

Amid the team’s injuries and absences due to health-and-safety protocols, Spoelstra has shuffled though a variety of lineups, and again will have to do so with Butler again out. He declined after Tuesday’s practice at FTX Arena to update the lineup status of guard Duncan Robinson, who has played the past two games off the bench following time in COVID protocols. Max Strus has started, and thrived, in those games in place of Robinson.

“Right now we’re living day by day, which is where we should always be living,” Spoelstra said.

Tuesday also was the first time recent 10-day emergency additions Kyle Guy and Chris Silva worked with the team at FTX Arena, with the team having been on the road since their signings.

“It felt like home,” said Silva, who was with the Heat until last March, when he was dealt in the trade with the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica. “I still lived here. It made me realize what I missed.”

As for Guy, he said he already had a degree of Heat familiarity, revealing Tuesday that he roomed with Tyler Herro ahead of the 2019 NBA draft.

Even with five games of service with the Heat under his belt, Guy has yet to play at FTX Arena, with Tuesday the first time he practiced there.

“An unnatural experience,” he said, “even for the NBA.”

Although technically in the middle of a six-game trip, the three-day break after Saturday night’s victory over the Phoenix Suns allowed the Heat to regroup at home with Sunday and Monday off, before a rare home practice Tuesday.

“There are always going to be some scheduling quirks for every team,” Spoelstra said. “You’re going to be on the road for 41 games, so when you have 30 teams that you have to try to arrange all the different schedules, there’s going to be something that’s a little bit odd.”

Butler, Morris, Marcus Garrett (return from protocols), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo (knee) did not make the one-game trip. Both Adebayo and Dedmon traveled, with Adebayo remaining out.

Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus

Theirs is a complicated relationship, because most with Jimmy Butler tend to be. But it also is one of such respect that what is spoken and what is seen belies the fundamental admiration. Yes, the not-so-secret handshake between Butler and Miami Heat teammate Max Strus is a pair of middle fingers directed toward one another. But all it takes is a glance at Butler’s social media to appreciate ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Has the Heat calculus changed on Yurtseven vs. Dedmon?

Q: Still sold on Dewayne Dedmon ahead of Omer Yurtseven when Bam Adebayo comes back? — David. A: Have to admit that Friday night, especially during the third quarter, doubt did creep into my mind. I’m not sure how, at this point, you can put a muzzle on that. The consistency has reached a degree that his numbers almost are an expectation. And you can see from alley-oops from Kyle Lowry and the ...
NBA
