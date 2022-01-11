ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Don’t have Covid-19 parties – WHO

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLtZ9_0diniWNb00

People should not try and get infected at so-called Covid parties, global health leaders have warned.

It comes after images and videos appeared on social media, purportedly of people purposefully trying to catch Covid at a time convenient to them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s technical lead for Covid-19, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, warned of the threat of long Covid and the possibility of passing the virus on to the vulnerable.

If you have underlying conditions, are of an older age, if you've not received a vaccination, you could die

She told a social media briefing: “I don’t know if you’ve seen on social media, or if you’ve heard people say, ‘Well, why bother? Omicron is everywhere and I might as well just get infected now’.

“That’s a very dangerous question and it’s one worth answering.

“The reason we don’t want this virus to circulate is number one, your chance of developing severe disease is real. If you have underlying conditions, are of an older age, if you’ve not received a vaccination, you could die.

“And that’s what we want to prevent and we can prevent that.

“But you can also pass the virus to somebody else who is more vulnerable.

“And we are just learning about post-Covid condition – long Covid.

“We don’t know the implications of Omicron, which replicates in the upper respiratory tract as opposed to the lower respiratory tract and if that has any implication on your chances of developing longer term effects.

“So that’s reason enough not to get infected.

“But there are so many unknowns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cgi8h_0diniWNb00
PA Graphics (PA Graphics)

Dr Van Kerkhove added: “I’ve heard some very scary stories about, you know, parties of people and trying to get infected. Please, that is very unsafe.

“We are working very hard with all of our partners around the world to give you advice to avoid exposure, to reduce your chance of getting infected, to reduce your chance of passing the virus onward.

“This is critical right now. It is not the time to retreat. It is not the time to give up, because we have these tools.

“We are not talking about shutting down societies. What we’re talking about is increasing coverage of vaccine, making sure people have access, as well as simple measures to keep yourself safe, distancing, working from home if you can, access to testing, wearing a well-fitted mask over your nose and mouth, avoiding crowds, improving ventilation.

Not to scare anybody, but the narrative that it's a common cold is not true

“So please do what you can to avoid infection.”

Dr Van Kerkhove said the Omicron variant is “not a mild disease”.

“Please treat this virus as seriously as it needs to be treated,” she said.

“Not to scare anybody, but the narrative that it’s a common cold is not true, a narrative that it is ‘just mild’ is not true.

“So we have to really fight against it. It’s not the time to give up. We have tools at hand that can keep people safe.”

Meanwhile Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies programme, urged people to get their booster when offered, saying the acceptance of vaccination is not a “moral grey area”.

It comes as WHO said more than three billion people globally are yet to receive a single vaccine.

He said: “Please remember this isn’t an individual moral issue. If you’re offered a vaccine, take the vaccine. If you’re offered a second vaccine, take the vaccine. If you’re offered a booster, take the booster.

“No individual on this planet should feel they’re the ones in a moral grey zone.“If you’re offered the vaccine, take it.”

Dr Ryan said countries could do more to ensure vaccine equity, adding: “If we can’t address the simple issue of the equity of every individual on the planet having access to a protective course of vaccine against a pandemic – if we can’t do that – how in God’s name are we likely to deal with the bigger issues of climate justice and social justice that we face in the world?”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign. Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.
POLITICS
newschain

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has said. The Conservative MP made the claim in the wake of a massive cyber attack on Ukraine which left much of the country without heat, light and access to money. Speaking to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Omicron#Post Covid
miltonscene.com

POLL: Do you have a Covid-19 vaccine booster?

According to the Milton Department of Health, positive cases of Milton residents tested for Covid-19 have risen from 2.87% to 13.83% in the less than a month. On January 1, there were 23 confirmed cases and on January 9, there were 66 confirmed cases. According to a recent study, “People...
MILTON, MA
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

CDC reveals COVID tests can show positive for 12 weeks after infection

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said testing for COVID-19 at the end of a quarantine period is no longer needed because PCR tests can detect the virus for up to 12 weeks after infection, even after the person is no longer contagious. “So, what we do know is the PCR test...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy