Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, close in on returning; Wendell Carter, Robin Lopez join Magic for road trip

The Orlando Magic are inching closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in several weeks.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez traveled for them for a three-game road trip that starts against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Lopez entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 30 before moving to return-to-competition reconditioning on Sunday. Coach Jamahl Mosley said he practiced Tuesday.

Carter also practiced after missing the last two games because of a sore left hamstring. Mosley said Carter will be a game-time decision for Wednesday depending on how he responds to his rehab. Carter was listed as questionable on the team’s Tuesday evening injury report. Mo Bamba was also listed as questionable because of a right toe sprain.

“I’m good,” said Carter, who added that he sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Jan. 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “It’s kind of a day-by-day thing. Trying to get back out there and help my team win.”

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft who’s been sidelined with a fractured right thumb (shooting hand) since Nov. 29, practiced. Mosley said Suggs is still wearing a splint, but he’s getting closer to returning.

The Magic said Suggs could return as soon as the backend of the road trip, depending on how he responds to practice sessions and how his thumb responds to working with the ball.

“He’s been on the court, so he’s been able to get out there with us,” Mosley added. “We’ll see how he goes on the back end of this trip. We’ll kind of keep gauging how he responds to how he’s feeling with that.”

Markelle Fultz, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in January 2021, also practiced Tuesday and participated in the Magic’s last few sessions. He started practicing with the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, in late November as part of his recovery. A timetable for his return hasn’t been revealed.

General manager John Hammond spoke about Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who’s also working his way back from a torn left ACL, during an interview with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi on his Open Mike radio show on 96.9-FM .

“With Markelle, he’ll be first [compared to Jonathan Isaac],” Hammond said. “There’s no question whatsoever about that. I think he’s fairly close. I don’t know if that means a couple of weeks out or a little bit beyond that.”

Isaac had just recovered from a major injury in his left knee that he sustained in January 2020 before tearing his ACL in August — meaning he’s been sidelined for nearly two years. He played two games during the “bubble” after the league had returned from a four-plus month hiatus because of COVID-19 before the injury.

“He looks great,” Hammond said. “If you walked in the gym you’d probably stand next to me and say ‘he looks like he’s to go.’ From my eyes, I agree, I think he’s ready to go. But the medical group has a lot of testing and tendencies they’re looking at. They want to make sure he’s exactly right before they put him out there.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .