Yunhong CTI Appoints Frank Cesario As CEO

By Shivani Kumaresan
 4 days ago
Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIB) has appointed Frank Cesario as its CEO effective January 2022. Previously, Cesario served as the company's President and CEO from January 2020 to September 2020 and as CFO from...

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

