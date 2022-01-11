Yunhong CTI Appoints Frank Cesario As CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Yves Rocher, the French natural beauty brand, has named Jean-David Schwartz chief executive officer. The appointment comes following the departure of Guy Flament, who spent 26 years at Groupe Rocher, the parent company of Yves Rocher.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Schwartz began working with the Yves Rocher brand in 2002, in Houston. He then held various positions in Groupe Rocher, rising up to become head of the Arbonne brand, situated in California, between 2018 and 2021. The...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO