ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps as strong inflation boosts rate hike bets

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Brazil 2021 inflation at six-year high * Chilean central bank seen raising rates this month * EM FX nonplussed by Powell testimony (Updates with Powell testimony) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose the most among Latin American currencies on Tuesday after a bigger-than-expected spike in annual inflation strengthened expectations for another strong interest rate hike by the central bank. The real added 1.5% after data showed annual inflation ended 2021 at a six-year high of 10.06%. That exceeded expectations and was well above the central bank's target range of 3.75% and the 5.25% limit of its tolerance range. "While inflation has now passed its peak and is likely to fall further, (Brazil's central bank) will continue to tighten monetary policy aggressively at its next meeting," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics. "We expect another 150 basis points hike, to 10.75%, in early February. After that, the pace of tightening will probably slow to a 75bp hike in March, at which point we expect the cycle to draw to a close." The Brazilian central bank's monetary policy committee, Copom, has been the most aggressive among global central banks in tackling inflation. Broader Latin American currencies advanced, with units in Colombia and Chile taking support from stronger oil and copper prices. Peru's sol rose 0.5% to a near six-month high, also taking support from firmer copper prices. But the country reported its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count. Chile's peso rose 0.8% as a Reuters poll showed Chile's central bank is likely to hike lending rates by 100 basis points to 5% this month -- a move that will be positive for the peso. Mexico's peso slipped 0.1% from near two-month highs after three straight days of gains. Mexican industrial production fell month-on-month in November, data showed, which raises the chances that the economy slipped into a recession last quarter, said Capital Economics' EM economist Nikhil Sanghani. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he was doing well after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 for a second time. Latin American stocks firmed. Brazilian miners Usiminas and Vale took Sao Paulo's Bovespa index 1.4% higher as iron ore and steel futures jumped on supply concerns. Brazilian supply may see more trouble yet with heavy rainfall in the southeastern part prompting the miners to suspend some operations. Chile stocks hit their highest level in almost a month. Emerging markets showed little reaction to testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested the U.S. central bank will move faster when tightening policy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1243.54 0.91 MSCI LatAm 2133.96 2.53 Brazil Bovespa 103406.27 1.43 Mexico IPC 53053.29 0.41 Chile IPSA 4387.10 2 Argentina MerVal 84585.39 1.002 Colombia COLCAP 1405.27 0.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5889 1.47 Mexico peso 20.3776 -0.09 Chile peso 828.7 0.76 Colombia peso 3989.76 1.44 Peru sol 3.9017 0.48 Argentina peso 103.5600 -0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis: Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

LONDON/BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Emerging Markets#Chilean#Latin American#Capital Economics#Brazilian#Copom#Mexican
kitco.com

First-rate hike, high inflation favors gold - WGC

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mexico president wants Mexican investors to buy Citi unit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he wanted Mexican investors to buy the local consumer banking business of US giant Citi, which has announced plans to exit. "We can turn it into something very good if, without authoritarian measures, we manage to Mexicanize this bank," Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on social media. He welcomed an expression of interest in acquiring the business from the controversial businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, whose business empire includes another bank and a television network. Other potential buyers included the billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim -- Mexico's richest man -- and Carlos Hank Gonzalez, who runs the Mexican bank Banorte, he said.
ECONOMY
investing.com

S.Korea's central bank delivers back-to-back rate hikes amid inflation worries

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark rate back to pre-pandemic levels on Friday to stem inflation risks in the recovering economy and signalled it may tighten further as policy still remains 'accommodative.'. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol maintained his hawkish tone and said there is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian assets hammered by Russia-West standoff; Brazil's real weakens

* Russian, Ukraine dollarbonds at April 2020 lows * Brazil retails sales unexpectedly rise * Argentine inflation rise more than expected * EM stocks saw inflows of $6.7 billion in week to Wed - BofA By Susan Mathew Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian stocks slumped another 4% to nine-month lows on Friday, while the rouble was back at 76 a dollar and bonds at over 2-1/2-year lows as talks with the West over Ukraine hit a dead-end. Ukraine was hit by a cyberattack splashing a warning across government websites to "be afraid and expect the worst," while Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on its neighbor's frontier, released pictures of more of its forces on the move. Russia said it was open to more talks with the United States, while Germany is slated to hold talks with Moscow next week. Should the situation not escalate, Russian markets could recover soon given strong fundamentals, analysts say. The rouble will recover "in a matter of days", and fixed income markets will pick up too, said Alexander Kudrin, chief strategist at investment manager Aton. Elena Lovén, senior portfolio manager, EM equities, at Swedbank Robur, said if the global rotation from growth to value stocks goes on this year as interest rates rise, Russian markets will benefit as it is almost three-thirds geared to value in terms of commodity companies. Ukraine bonds were at April 2020 levels, while the hryvnia hit near nine-month lows of 27.989 a greenback. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira, South Africa's rand , and Mexico's peso firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% against a steady dollar, while stocks took a hit after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials opened doors to speculation about four interest rate hikes this year as opposed to the three that were priced in. But emerging market stocks enjoyed inflows of $6.7 billion in the week to Wednesday, while bonds suffered the largest outflows in three weeks at $400 million, BofA said in its weekly flow tracking note. Brazil's real fell 0.3% despite data showing a surprise rise in retail sales in November, as a fall in China's imports of meat, copper and iron ore - significant export items for Brazil - dampened sentiment. In Argentina, data overnight showed inflation rose back up to 3.8% in December, above forecasts and to its highest level since last April. This adds pressure on the central bank, which raised the key interest rate to 40% recently. BofA's weekly note said emerging markets led the largest global tightening wave since 2011 with 49 global rate hikes versus seven cuts over the last six months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1256.68 -0.52 MSCI LatAm 2193.06 -0.38 Brazil Bovespa 105402.48 -0.12 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4466.79 -1.01 Argentina MerVal 84761.29 -0.714 Colombia COLCAP 1464.96 -0.12 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5436 -0.29 Mexico peso 20.3167 0.08 Chile peso 815.4 0.02 Colombia peso 3973.34 -0.25 Peru sol 3.87 0.21 Argentina peso 103.8100 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WORLD
OCRegister

Fed’s plan to hike rates worries Wall Street, real estate

NEW YORK (AP) — The shakiness hitting Wall Street isn’t just because the Federal Reserve’s money printer that’s supporting markets is slowing, but that it may soon go into reverse. With inflation high and the economy strengthening, the Fed has warned investors the ultra-easy conditions it’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy