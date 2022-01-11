ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency VeChain Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain’s (CRYPTO: VET) price has risen 4.83% to $0.08. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $0.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is...

Benzinga

17,198 ETH Worth $57M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Friday a total of 17,198.88 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $57,663,366, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,352.74), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
Benzinga

Secret, Sushi Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) is up 22.34% at $8.12. Secret’s current trading volume totals $72.78 million, a 271.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $1,281,327,166.00 as of today.
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.0% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In WDFC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.39 shares of WD-40 at the time with $100. This investment in WDFC would have produced an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, WD-40 has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion.
Benzinga

3 Tips For Trading Crypto On A Budget

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt shares his top three tips to use when trading on a budget. It doesn't matter whether your budget is $100, $1000 or more, these tips will save you a lot of profit. Listen to the full episode here:. Follow...
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen 8.24% to $3,380.19. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $3,826.98 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,878.26.
Benzinga

Creating a Solid Crypto Portfolio in 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. With Bitcoin's yearly gain of 73%, it consistently outperformed the S&P annual gain of 28% and gold's net negative year-over-year decline of -7%. While the spectacular gains of the extended November surge were absent by the end of 2021, the underlying user and network metrics suggest massive future prospects.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Down More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 7.87% over the past 24 hours to $42,999.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $47,489.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 14, 2022

Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.58. Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 7.69% at $0.21. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 4.85% at $7.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 4.32% at $0.54. Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 3.28% at $0.43. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed...
Benzinga

Would You Rather Get $45K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would You Rather Get $45,000 of...
Benzinga

GameStop Shares Continue To Bleed Lower: What's Next?

GameStop was down 4.8% to $116.59 at time of publication. Shares look to have recently crossed below the higher low trendline in what traders would call an ascending triangle pattern. This shows the stock has been unable to form higher lows and continue the bullish trend it was on. If...
