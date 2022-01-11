ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 19,000 new cases, 100K total hospitalized

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 11 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,226,881 +19,611
Hospitalizations 100,272 +442
ICU admissions 12,114 +55
Deaths* 30,435 +363
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,100.

The department reported 8,273 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,068,240 , which is 60.47% of the state’s population. And 23,323 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,727 26.9% 16.1%
In ICU 1,243 28.26% 14.21%
On ventilator 850 17.03% 59.13%

Some Ohio State professors are pushing for remote learning as students returned for in-person classes Monday. The CEO of Pfizer said the company is aiming to have a vaccine to target the omicron variant ready in March. Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month starting Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

