Reports: Giants OL coach Rob Sale headed to Florida

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale reportedly is leaving after one season to become the offensive coordinator for the Florida Gators, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The move reunites Sale, 42, with new Gators coach Billy Napier, with whom he worked at Arizona State and Louisiana. Sale spent three years as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive coordinator/offensive line coach under Napier, and Louisiana set multiple school records on offense in 2019 and finished 19th in the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.

Napier was hired last month to replace Dan Mullen in Gainesville. The Gators went 6-7 (2-6 Southeastern Conference) this season.

Sale’s ties to Giants head coach Joe Judge, who is 10-23 in two seasons in New York, date back to 2007 when he was a strength and conditioning assistant and analyst with Judge at Alabama. That’s also where Sale first crossed paths with Napier, who also was an assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2011.

Judge, who took over as Giants head coach in 2020, had two other offensive line coaches during his short tenure to date: Marc Colombo, who was fired midway through the 2020 season, and Dave DeGuglielmo, who finished out the 2020 season and joined the staff at Louisiana Tech in 2021.

–Field Level Media

