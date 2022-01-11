Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

The Detroit Red Wings hired franchise legend Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday.

The seven-time Norris Trophy winner and four-time Stanley Cup champion played his entire 20-year career in Detroit from 1991-2012. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lidstrom, 51, will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings, who have not been to the NHL playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman, Lidstrom’s teammate from 1991-2006, announced the hiring.

–Field Level Media

