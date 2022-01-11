ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lionsgate Bolsters Film Group With New Executive Team

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd9qC_0dinfLWX00

Lionsgate has bolstered its Motion Picture Group with a host of production team hires and promotions.

The announcement by Erin Westerman, president of production, follows the Hollywood studio producing 16 movies during the coronavirus pandemic. Returning to Lionsgate as executive vp of production is Brady Fujikawa, most recently head of development at BRON Studios.

Fujikawa joined Bron Studios a year ago as executive vp of film, overseeing film development, production and distribution. During his earlier stint at Lionsgate, his credits included the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and the thriller London.

And joining the studio as director of development is Jorge Alfaro. He comes over from El Estudio, a pan-regional production company where he was director, creative affairs, and overseeing a feature film pipeline. Before that, Alfaro was a development and production manager at Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios.

And in-house, James Myers has renewed his contract with Lionsgate as executive vice president after recent projects that include the Borderlands adaptation and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Elsewhere, Meredith Wieck has been promoted to senior vp after overseeing development and production of the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret adaptation and the Erwin brothers’ The Unbreakable Boy , starring Zachary Levi.

And Aaron Edmonds is promoted to vp. Edmonds was a champion of The 1619 Project , a portfolio of film, TV and multi-media programming to be produced by Lionsgate, The New York Times and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. In addition, Chelsea Kujawa has been promoted to vp.

The hirings and promotions come as Westerman makes strong moves with the film group after dealing with production shoot disruptions and reopenings during the pandemic and a shift in movie viewership online.

“As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team,” Westerman said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ACE Editors to Honor Sundance Institute

American Cinema Editors plans to present the Sundance Institute with its highest honor, the ACE Golden Eddie Award, at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards ceremony, which is slated to be held March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. The Golden Eddie traditionally recognizes a filmmaker, but this year ACE broke tradition for the first time. “The ACE board voted to honor an entity rather than an individual,” stated ACE president Kevin Tent. “Since 1981, the Sundance Institute has launched some of the most talented and vital voices in global film. Having just celebrated their 40-year anniversary, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Lionsgate Boosts Development and Production Team With New Hires, Promotions

“We have an exceptionally talented and versatile development and production team. They have ramped up 16 films since the pandemic began. As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production said in a statement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Oprah Winfrey
TheWrap

Lionsgate Taps Brady Fujikawa as EVP of Production Amid New Wave of Promotions and Hires

After ramping up production on 16 films during the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group on Tuesday announced a new wave of hires and promotions. Brady Fujikawa, who most recently served as head of development at BRON Studios, returns to the studio as executive vice president of production. In his previous position at Lionsgate, Fujikawa championed several projects that are now some of the studio’s most highly anticipated, including “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” starring Nicolas Cage; and “London,” based on a Jo Nesbø story, with Oscar Isaac attached to star and Ben Stiller attached to direct.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How a PGA Award Nom Can Boost a Blockbuster’s Oscar Chances

Ever since the Oscar category for best picture was expanded to include 10 potential nominees (a response to the outcry when commercial and critical hits The Dark Knight and Wall-E failed to claim one of the category’s five slots in 2008), the Academy has attempted to balance its top category with typical awards season fare and crowd-pleasing box office successes. For the second pandemic-era Oscars, however, the latter category is still limited given that newly reopened theaters across the country saw hesitant audiences make slow returns to the multiplexes. While this year’s race, like 2021, is dominated by streaming titles, the...
MOVIES
NBC New York

Lionsgate Opens TV, Film Studios in Yonkers; $500M Expansion Planned

The doors to the long-awaited Lionsgate Studios Yonkers officially open Tuesday -- and bringing the complex one step closer to becoming the largest film and television production facility in the Northeast. Great Point Studios created Lionsgate Studios Yonkers to satisfy the overwhelming demand for large studio space in the New...
YONKERS, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Candle Media Enlists Key Executives Amid Hollywood Buying Spree

Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagg’s media company Candle Media has bolstered its executive ranks by naming Salil Mehta as CFO and Brent Weinstein as chief development officer. The Blackstone-backed firm tapped Mehta, most recently president of NextGames, to oversee its financial operations. Earlier, Mehta was general manager of Walt Disney’s digital media, where he oversaw Disney’s ad-supported digital businesses, and before that completed executive stints at 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal and ESPN. Candle Media has been on a buying spree, snapping up Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, CoComelon producer Moonbug Entertainment, Fauda maker Faraway Road Productions and a stake in Will and Jada Pinkett...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Picture Group#Vp#Bron Studios#El Estudio#The 1619 Project#The New York Times
The Hollywood Reporter

Jenna Dewan to Topline, Produce Pair of Lifetime Movies (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is making her way back to Lifetime. The actress, dancer and producer will star in and executive produce a pair of original movies for the cable outlet, including one holiday film under the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime umbrella. Both projects are in development, with details to be revealed later. The two-picture deal continues a relationship between Dewan and Lifetime, where she previously starred in Witches of East End and in movies She Made Them Do It and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal. “I am so excited to reteam with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan. “They’ve always been such wonderful...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Terrorizes Box Office With $3.5M in Previews

Scream made plenty of noise as it opened in select theaters Thursday night, grossing a strong $3.5 million in Thursday previews despite challenges posed by the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. The slasher pic began rolling out at 7 p.m. local time across the country in roughly 3,000 locations. By Friday morning, it will be playing in more 3,666 theaters. The reboot — featuring original ‘Scream’ stars including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell alongside franchise newcomers — hopes transform into the first box office hit of 2022. The slasher film opens more than 25 years after Wes Craven’s Scream turned...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron Surge Is Another Bummer for Awards-Season Box Office

After a somber showing for most of the year, there were finally signs of a real rebound at the box office for awards fare. MGM/United Artists’ Licorice Pizza secured a pandemic-era best opening per-theater average over Thanksgiving, while its House of Gucci sewed up nice numbers despite being an adult drama. Even 20th Century/Disney remained cautiously optimistic that December’s West Side Story could overcome a poor start ($32.2 million domestic as of Jan. 9) and stay in theaters long enough to see a boost from potential Oscar nominations. Distributors — particularly smaller indie outfits — have for years relied on the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blackhouse Foundation Sets Sundance 2022 Schedule

The Blackhouse Foundation has set its programming for this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. The programming will run from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, all taking place on Sundance’s virtual Main Street. “We are privileged to have a unique partnership with our returning sponsor Meta. Together, we are excited to host three exciting virtual activations,” said Blackhouse’s executive director Jenean Glover commented. “We are consciously inclusive in the delivery of transformative content to our audience of diverse creatives and digital festival-goers. As we pivot to a digital festival for the second year in a row, we are excited to scale our...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Rhythm, Pacing and Mood of the Film Should Mirror the Characters”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘The Worst Person in the World’ Director Joachim Trier and Star Renate Reinsve

If the theme of co-writer/director Joachim Trier’s widely acclaimed The Worst Person in the World can be summed up in a sentence, it’s that growing up is hard to do. The movie’s central character, Julie (played by Renate Reinsve), discovers this through the course of a wild and unpredictable narrative. Structured by Trier and his regular co-writer Eskil Vogt as a story with 12 chapters, a prologue and an epilogue, Julie’s adventure in Oslo traces a young woman crossing the threshold of age 30 and searching for her sense of self and purpose in the world, not to mention with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: How Mason Gooding Landed ‘Scream’ — With Help From an NYU Paper

Before Mason Gooding left NYU in 2018 to pursue acting full-time, he penned a six-page paper arguing that one Hollywood property was particularly deserving of a reboot: Wes Craven’s Scream. A few years later, the actor found himself in a general meeting with directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were developing a new take on the genre-defining franchise that launched 25 years ago. After a two-hour conversation, Gooding mentioned his paper, and was a little embarrassed when the filmmakers asked to read it. “I sent it to them and heard nothing for like two weeks,” says Gooding. Then he...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct. Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers. The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens. Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Peacemaker’ Star Jennifer Holland’s Journey to Harcourt

When Jennifer Holland wrapped filming on James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad in early 2020, she put black ops member Emilia Harcourt behind her. “I didn’t think I was going to play that character again,” Holland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I just thought I got to do this cool role in his huge movie and have fun with him for a couple of weeks.” So it was a bit surreal 11 months later when Holland found herself once again playing Harcourt, this time for a post-credits tag that would lead directly into Peacemaker, the new HBO Max show starring John Cena. That post-credits...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy