Germantown, TN

Three suspects rob bank in Germantown, police say

By Stuart Rucker, Destinee Hannah
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police responded to a bank robbery call on the 1800 block of Kirby near Poplar on Tuesday.

Police said that three armed individuals entered the Bank of Bartlett with a handgun and a long gun, demanding money from the tellers. All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects were described wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

GPD said that no one was injured, but paramedics make the scene for a medical issue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

