U.S. Politics

CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge, a CDC official told The Washington Post.

