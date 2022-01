D23 is the ultimate — and official — Disney fan club, whose members celebrate all things Disney, from Parks to movies, songs, and characters. D23 is probably most well-known for hosting the biennial expo that takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center. The D23 Expo features Disney big wigs and stars and always releases a ton of great information on the future happenings at the company. Thousands of people are proud to call themselves D23 members, and they enjoy all of the perks that come with being a member of the fun and exciting club, like Expo discounts and exclusive merchandise.

