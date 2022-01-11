ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fauci: Paul 'kindles the crazies' who threaten him

Salamanca Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks exploded between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul during a Senate hearing Tuesday,...

www.salamancapress.com

The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
Anthony Fauci
Rand Paul
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
#Gop#Breaking News#Ap Archive
The Independent

Rand Paul calls Fauci ‘juvenile’ for linking him to death threats

Senator Rand Paul has been blasted as “unbalanced” and “delusional” after he doubled down with a new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci following a Senate committee hearing.The Republican senator, who was accused of “distorting” facts about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director on Tuesday, told Fox News in following interview that Dr Fauci was “juvenile” for blaming him for death threats. “So, he’s blaming me for a death threat,” Mr Paul told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “But when we [a Republican member of Congress] were shot at by a Bernie Sanders supporter, not one Republican...
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
GV Wire

Fauci Fires Back at Rand Paul, Accusing Him of Using Attacks for ‘Political Gain’

Dr. Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday of raising campaign funds off false attacks on him that have encouraged threats on Fauci’s life. The attacks on Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have grown increasingly hostile in recent months, and Fauci has been under stepped-up security protection since 2020.
Fox News

Rand Paul slams Fauci as 'political animal' after fiery Senate hearing

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Rand Paul slams Fauci as 'political animal' after fiery Senate hearing. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sparred once again with Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Senate hearing on Tuesday, with the lawmaker pressing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on reports he sought to quash "fringe" epidemiologists' coronavirus mitigation strategies.
TheDailyBeast

Rand Paul Shivs Anthony Fauci Again as Dems Deliver Dumb Speeches

Sen. Rand Paul, who’s made a sport of hunting Dr. Anthony Fauci, really stuck the shiv in at the Senate COVID hearing on Tuesday. It can hardly get more personal than asking Fauci if he thinks it’s “appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to smear scientists who don’t agree with you?” Paul kept at it, describing how eminent the scientists were, without naming them, waving emails he said would prove his point.
iheart.com

Dr. Fauci And Senator Paul Trade Shots In Fiery Hearing

(Washington, DC) - There were some heated moments Tuesday as top U.S. health officials testified at a Senate health committee hearing as the nation grapples with a shortage of COVID testing kits and changing guidelines. Kentucky Republican Rand Paul went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing the nation's leading infectious disease...
