Plain is not the game at Pop Pop Hurray; get your favorite flavored popcorn

The Washington Post Food staff recently fielded questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat. Q: One of my cooking goals this year is to figure out what's going wrong with my popovers. I've been making them for years, with great success, but the last two times have been duds. Bottom heavy, non-popped duds. I use a recipe from Better Homes and Gardens (early 1960s edition - my high school home economics textbook). The only thing I change is to use melted butter instead of oil, and I add more, because I use skim milk, not full-fat. Oven at 475 (and I have an oven thermometer) turned down to 350 after 15 minutes. No preheating the pan. Can you suggest any remedies?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO