2022 Virginia Depth Chart: Wide Receivers

There is something to be said for quality of life. That means your health, time with your loved ones, some time to have fun, etc. We see more and more that football programs and their coaches are finding time to spend with loved ones and get away from the job. In order to do that, they have to have people man the ship at the program. Coaches used to have to take shifts in going away and their time away was pretty short. But we see more and more staffers added to help alleviate this stress in coaching and in turn that should lead to better work. Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier is taking big steps upon his arrival to make sure that the bases are all covered both for his staff and his players.

