Charlottesville, VA

2022 Virginia Depth Chart: Wide Receivers

By Jacquie Franciulli
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- If there is one position Virginia football is not concerned about depth it's at wide receiver. This position group is DEEP. **Ugo Obasi, Josh Clifford and Zack Kindel are in the portal; Billy Kemp said he will return to "college football." Marques Hagans staying on as a...

247sports.com

Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Person
Marques Hagans
#College Football#American Football#Marques#Hagans#Covid#Uva#Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
