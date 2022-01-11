5,737 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,737 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new COVID cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. on January 10, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 608,768 with 10,563 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5355 125 89 18 Alcorn 6976 119 130 20 Amite 2387 59 57 9 Attala 3788 90 189 36 Benton 1782 42 47 10 Bolivar 7248 155 240 33 Calhoun 3286 52 44 7 Carroll 2058 42 52 11 Chickasaw 3887 77 61 15 Choctaw 1493 27 12 0 Claiborne 1633 41 46 9 Clarke 3247 96 132 32 Clay 3855 78 41 5 Coahoma 5232 114 138 14 Copiah 5452 95 109 15 Covington 5289 98 145 39 De Soto 39959 448 129 27 Forrest 15938 265 288 61 Franklin 1426 33 46 5 George 5497 80 73 9 Greene 2423 50 59 6 Grenada 4343 112 156 32 Hancock 8877 136 89 17 Harrison 39356 571 547 80 Hinds 42637 658 856 140 Holmes 3434 94 109 20 Humphreys 1587 39 35 9 Issaquena 198 7 0 0 Itawamba 5423 114 136 24 Jackson 28236 397 293 41 Jasper 3824 66 46 2 Jefferson 1115 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2199 43 14 1 Jones 15899 250 270 45 Kemper 1625 42 50 10 Lafayette 10799 145 202 57 Lamar 12569 140 58 12 Lauderdale 14032 324 498 108 Lawrence 2656 44 27 2 Leake 4762 92 102 17 Lee 20044 253 224 43 Leflore 6272 144 243 55 Lincoln 6227 138 210 41 Lowndes 12890 200 305 69 Madison 18747 286 416 72 Marion 5030 118 162 24 Marshall 7785 149 69 17 Monroe 8119 183 191 55 Montgomery 2265 58 66 10 Neshoba 7572 211 229 61 Newton 4339 84 89 15 Noxubee 2117 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 8231 141 270 40 Panola 8045 140 103 15 Pearl River 10995 245 211 42 Perry 2324 57 27 9 Pike 7031 159 178 44 Pontotoc 7907 115 87 13 Prentiss 5836 88 101 15 Quitman 1285 28 0 0 Rankin 27526 417 500 69 Scott 5392 101 119 19 Sharkey 717 21 45 8 Simpson 5325 117 167 20 Smith 2990 54 77 8 Stone 4026 67 90 14 Sunflower 4978 110 125 20 Tallahatchie 2616 53 50 7 Tate 5588 121 80 19 Tippah 5527 87 122 14 Tishomingo 4301 99 103 28 Tunica 2049 40 20 3 Union 7234 101 133 23 Walthall 2515 69 69 14 Warren 8023 181 175 38 Washington 8304 171 213 41 Wayne 4679 73 80 13 Webster 2347 50 66 14 Wilkinson 1342 39 25 6 Winston 3730 94 135 39 Yalobusha 2994 48 83 22 Yazoo 5985 94 152 20 Total 608,768 10,563 11,541 2,114

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

