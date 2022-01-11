5,737 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,737 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new COVID cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. on January 10, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 608,768 with 10,563 deaths.Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5355
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|6976
|119
|130
|20
|Amite
|2387
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3788
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1782
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7248
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3286
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2058
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3887
|77
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1493
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1633
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3247
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3855
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5232
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5452
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5289
|98
|145
|39
|De Soto
|39959
|448
|129
|27
|Forrest
|15938
|265
|288
|61
|Franklin
|1426
|33
|46
|5
|George
|5497
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2423
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4343
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8877
|136
|89
|17
|Harrison
|39356
|571
|547
|80
|Hinds
|42637
|658
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3434
|94
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1587
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|198
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5423
|114
|136
|24
|Jackson
|28236
|397
|293
|41
|Jasper
|3824
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1115
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2199
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|15899
|250
|270
|45
|Kemper
|1625
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10799
|145
|202
|57
|Lamar
|12569
|140
|58
|12
|Lauderdale
|14032
|324
|498
|108
|Lawrence
|2656
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4762
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|20044
|253
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6272
|144
|243
|55
|Lincoln
|6227
|138
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|12890
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|18747
|286
|416
|72
|Marion
|5030
|118
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7785
|149
|69
|17
|Monroe
|8119
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2265
|58
|66
|10
|Neshoba
|7572
|211
|229
|61
|Newton
|4339
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2117
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8231
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|8045
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10995
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2324
|57
|27
|9
|Pike
|7031
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7907
|115
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5836
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1285
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|27526
|417
|500
|69
|Scott
|5392
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|717
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5325
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2990
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|4026
|67
|90
|14
|Sunflower
|4978
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2616
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5588
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5527
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4301
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2049
|40
|20
|3
|Union
|7234
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2515
|69
|69
|14
|Warren
|8023
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8304
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4679
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2347
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1342
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3730
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2994
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|5985
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|608,768
|10,563
|11,541
|2,114
