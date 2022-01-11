ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 19,000 new cases, 100K total hospitalized

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW05g_0dincUOt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 11 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,226,881 +19,611
Hospitalizations 100,272 +442
ICU admissions 12,114 +55
Deaths* 30,435 +363
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,100.

Watch: Firefighters extinguish tractor-trailer fire in west Columbus

The department reported 8,273 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,068,240 , which is 60.47% of the state’s population. And 23,323 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,727 26.9% 16.1%
In ICU 1,243 28.26% 14.21%
On ventilator 850 17.03% 59.13%

Some Ohio State professors are pushing for remote learning as students returned for in-person classes Monday. The CEO of Pfizer said the company is aiming to have a vaccine to target the omicron variant ready in March. Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month starting Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too, leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted. Nursing homes were the lethal epicenter of the pandemic early on, before the vaccine allowed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Weather#Wcmh#442 Icu#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston on Pacific Street this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,061 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,364 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 377,735 cases and 5,516 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Milton for Fugitive from Justice in Georgia

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Georgia man has been arrested in Milton on multiple charges from Georgia and charges from Putnam County, the Milton Police Department reports. On Jan. 15 at a traffic stop near a Sheetz, a passenger, later identified as Kenneth Cart from Kingston, Georgia, of a car got out and attempted to […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Virginia woman charged after dog found buried alive

PETERSBURG, VA. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive. The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from someone claiming to have witnessed the incident in the Jones Trailer Park. WWBT-TV reports that the witness directed deputies and animal control officers to […]
PETERSBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy