Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 19,000 new cases, 100K total hospitalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 11 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,226,881 +19,611 Hospitalizations 100,272 +442 ICU admissions 12,114 +55 Deaths* 30,435 +363 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,100.

The department reported 8,273 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,068,240 , which is 60.47% of the state’s population. And 23,323 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,727 26.9% 16.1% In ICU 1,243 28.26% 14.21% On ventilator 850 17.03% 59.13%

Some Ohio State professors are pushing for remote learning as students returned for in-person classes Monday. The CEO of Pfizer said the company is aiming to have a vaccine to target the omicron variant ready in March. Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month starting Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.