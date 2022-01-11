ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Power Rankings: Rams Climb the List With Wild Card Weekend at Stake

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams surrendered a 17-point first-half lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the regular-season finale, falling by the score of 27-24 in overtime.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions – one in the third quarter and another to put the game to a finish in overtime. Sunday's efforts marked Stafford's eighth turnover in three weeks, signaling a concern for the Rams' ability to protect the football on offense.

Despite the Rams' crushing loss to a divisional foe in Week 18, they still secured the NFC West due to the Cardinals losing to the Seahawks.

With the regular-season slate coming to a close, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season to where each team stacks up at this point now.

  • Rams power rank: 5
  • Points in poll: 167
  • Highest-place vote: 3 (2 votes)
  • Lowest-place vote: 8 (1 vote)
  • Next week: vs. Cardinals

The Rams moved up two spots in this week’s power ranking installment even with a loss to their in-state rival. Coming in at No. 7 a week ago, the Rams have cemented themselves into the top five as the Wild Card Round nears this weekend.

The Sean McVay-led Rams return to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. However, there's one distinct difference this time around than in years prior. Stafford, the signal-caller the Rams mortgaged a package of draft picks to acquire, in an effort to not just make the playoffs but get through the playoffs.

Stafford finished the regular-season top three in passing yards (4,886) and touchdowns (41) but sits tied with the most interceptions (17) in the NFL.

The Rams will face the Cardinals in the Wild Card Round on Monday night at 5:15 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium. The divisional opponents who've already met twice this year, split the two-game series with each road team pulling off the victory.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

