Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo suggested an explanation and remedies for the crime wave sweeping cities nationwide on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." ROBERT PATILLO: Most of this crime is being pushed by drug gangs throughout the country. So we need to use some of our counterterrorism laws, the same ones they're using to prosecute people for other crimes around the country, use it to prosecute many of these drug gangs that are terrorizing communities. Let's do something about the importation of guns and drugs across the southern border. I think Republicans and Democrats can agree on that. Let's reform the way that we police to get officers out of the car, back walking a beat, knowing the people in their community to inspire the type of trust and understanding necessary so that you can have a community that works with the police and police to work with the community…

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO