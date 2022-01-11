ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skeleton of 33 foot-long sea dragon discovered

By Joe Hiti
 4 days ago

In central England, the remains of a giant Jurassic sea creature were found by paleontologists. The researchers shared that it is "very well-preserved" and a massive discovery, according to the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

The fossil is said to be the "paleontological discovery of a lifetime" after it was found at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve in February 2021.

During a routine draining procedure for re-landscaping, a member of the water conservation for the trust, Joe Daivs, just happened to find it.

Davis said in a statement that he thought he was looking at clay pipes sticking out of the mud. However, he said that "they looked organic," with one colleague saying it appeared to be vertebrae.

As they got closer to examine what they had unearthed, they saw "what indisputably looked like a spine" and a jawbone at the end of the spine.

When the two saw what they were looking at, Davis says they "couldn't quite believe it."

"The find has been absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight. It's great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature was once swimming in seas above us," Davis said.

In August and September, the fossil was excavated and has been identified as an ichthyosaur, a marine reptile that resembled a dolphin in ways.

As for the size and age of this creature, researchers said it is nearly 33 feet long and roughly 180 million years old—the skull alone measures more than 6½ feet long.

According to the BBC , Davis said that the fossil was "very well-preserved, better than I think we could have all imagined."

One expert on the creature, Dean Lomax, shared with CBS News that the fossil was the "largest ichthyosaur skeleton ever discovered in Britain."

Lomax said the creature first appeared in the Triassic period around 250 million years ago. He shared that the Ichthyosaur, or the "Rutland Sea Dragon" as they are calling it, is the biggest one found in Britain in over 200 years.

However, for this getting excited, Lomax clarified that Ichthyosaurs are not swimming dinosaurs.

Researchers working on the fossil remains are also putting together an academic paper about the findings.

Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
hngn.com

Perfectly-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Its Egg Provides Crucial Details on How Animals Evolved

Researchers discovered an unprecedented perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo curled up inside its egg, which is expected to reveal crucial information about the links between dinosaurs and birds and how they evolved. The historic discovery was identified to be a 70-million-year-old fossil that preserved the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur. Researchers...
WILDLIFE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
People

Drone Video Shows 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon Fossil: 'Truly Exceptional'

Scientists have discovered the fossilized remains of "the biggest and most complete" ichthyosaur, also known as a sea dragon, in U.K. history. The gigantic skeleton of the extinct prehistoric reptile, which lived alongside the dinosaurs about 180 million years ago during the Jurassic Period, was found during routine maintenance on a British nature reserve, according to a press release from Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
