Jenna Jameson's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnosis Explained

By Robin Rothstein
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Former adult film star Jenna Jameson revealed on January 10 that she likely has a rare illness, Guillain-Barré Syndrome...

Toots54
4d ago

I've had Epstein-Barre Syndrome since the early '90s which has left me disabled for 22 years. It was nicknamed The Yuppie Flu but it attacked my muscles & it's definitely painful & at times I need to use a cane. Unfortunately, I'm allergic to the medicine that could help me. I just want to say I totally empathize with her & pray there is something out there to help her. Keep your prayers & brightness up dear heart, you've got this. Blessings

Hurtful Truth
4d ago

get your vaccine though....what will it be? blood clots? enlarged heart with heart failure? or....shingles maybe? or what else? feel free to co tribute.

