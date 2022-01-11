ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ethiopia: 19 people killed in latest drone strikes in Tigray

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoET8_0dinbOJY00
Severely damaged buildings destroyed during the TPLF occupation and liberation of Chifra, north-east of Addis Ababa.

Nineteen people have been killed in drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, in the latest reported attacks in the war-stricken region.

In the deadliest strike on Monday in the southern Tigray town of Mai Tsebri, 17 people working at a flour mill were killed, said one of the humanitarian workers, citing witness accounts.

The aid worker said dozens of people were also injured and 16 donkeys killed.

“A witness told me that the drones came and hovered a bit before dropping bombs. Then people panicked but after some minutes everyone heard huge shouting and they went to the scene to see that women and donkeys died.”

In another strike on Tuesday, two people were killed and dozens injured in Hiwane, south of Tigray’s capital Mekelle, according to an official and a doctor from the city’s main hospital.

The attacks came after dozens of people were reported to have been killed and many more injured in a drone strike on Friday on a camp in north-western Tigray for people displaced by Ethiopia’s brutal 14-month conflict.

Monday’s reported strike came on the same day that the US president, Joe Biden, voiced concern about the continuing violence in a phone call with the Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Biden expressed concern that “ongoing hostilities, including recent airstrikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering”, according to a White House statement.

It was not possible to independently verify the reports because access to Tigray is restricted and it remains under a communications blackout.

An Ethiopian government spokesperson said on Tuesday she had no information on the alleged strikes.

Rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) say government forces are continuing to wage airstrikes despite them retreating to their Tigray stronghold in December.

Their withdrawal followed a government offensive that led to the recapture of a string of strategic towns, and had raised hopes of a possible opening towards a ceasefire.

On Friday, the government announced an amnesty for several senior TPLF figures and other high-profile opposition leaders in what it said was a bid to pave the way for national dialogue and “unity”.

The fighting between forces loyal to Abiy and the TPLF and their allies has killed thousands of people and forced several million from their homes since it erupted in November 2020.

Tigray is under what the UN calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving food and medicine from reaching its 6 million people, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself a Tigrayan, said on Twitter he was “deeply concerned about reports of another drone strike in Tigray, resulting in injuries and death of too many civilians”.

He said he echoed a call by the UN secretary general, António Guterres, “for an end to the conflict in Ethiopia and for humanitarian aid to be urgently allowed in”.

The aid workers who spoke to AFP also said the attack on the displaced persons camp in Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had killed 59 people, with one reporting 138 wounded.

After that strike, aid agencies suspended their operations in the area, according to the UN’s emergency response agency OCHA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in strike on IDP camp

Tigrayan rebels claimed Saturday that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for civilians displaced by the brutal war in northern Ethiopia. The EU also briefly referred to the air strike in a statement Saturday, saying it had killed and wounded many civilians.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

UN: Air Strike Kills Three in Eritrean Refugee Camp in Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An air strike hit a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children, the United Nations said on Thursday. The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri, the United Nations said. "Three...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Civilian Casualties#Famine#Drone Strikes#Ethiopian#White House
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Ethiopia: New massacre in Tigray

Guerrillas of his People’s Liberation Front Tigre (TPLF) today announced that a drone strike in conflict-torn northern Ethiopia had killed dozens of people in a refugee camp. TPLF spokesman Getachiu Renta wrote on Twitter that the camp had been attacked in the small town of Tendebid in northwest Tigray. It has so far claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians.
AFRICA
MSF USA

Ethiopia: Still no responsibility established for the killing of MSF colleagues María, Tedros, and Yohannes in Tigray

On June 24, 2021, 31-year-old Tedros Gebremariam, our driver; 35-year-old María Hernandez, our emergency coordinator; and 32-year-old Yohannes Halefom Reda, our assistant coordinator, were traveling in the Tigray region of Ethiopia when we lost contact with them. On June 25, their vehicle was found empty and their lifeless bodies were found 100 to 400 meters away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

Video Shows Narco Drones Dropping Bombs as People Flee

MEXICO CITY — Terrifying video footage from a narco drone dropping bombs as people scatter below has gone viral in Mexico. The images, reportedly taken from the drone after it was shot down, show homemade explosives floating down toward scurrying people in the western state of Michoacan—the site of a bloody conflict between rival criminal groups.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea fires missiles hours after criticising US push for new sanctions over its missile launches

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Friday, the country’s third missile test in the first month of the new year, which came just hours after it threatened a “stronger reaction” to fresh sanctions from the US.The South Korean military’s joint chief of staff said it believed Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) one after the other at 2.41pm and 2.52pm KST (5.52am GMT).The missile flew northeast from Uiju, located near the country’s west coast border with China, at approximately 430 km, the South Korean military said.The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang attacked the Joe Biden administration in a...
MILITARY
AFP

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse. "We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York. After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine.
WORLD
The Independent

UN chief warns millions of Afghans are on 'verge of death'

The United Nations chief warned Thursday that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death," urging the international community to fund the U.N.’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination for the people of Afghanistan ” and “rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation.”Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already stumbling when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid...
AFGHANISTAN
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP. "When we were near Kabul University three Taliban vehicles came, and fighters from one of the vehicles used pepper spray on us," said a protester, who asked not to be named for security reasons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy