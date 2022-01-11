ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SEE IT: DeSantis campaign mocks 'lockdown libs' by selling 'Escape to Florida' T-shirts

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis's reelection campaign is now selling T-shirts reading "Escape to Florida," mocking the several prominent Democrats who were recently caught vacationing in his state maskless.

Several well-known Democrats , including California Rep. Eric Swalwell and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have recently been caught vacationing in Florida, enjoying the state's lack of strict COVID-19 restrictions while enforcing and promoting such restrictions nationally and in their own states.


WATCH: DESANTIS BLASTS 'LOCKDOWN POLITICIANS' FOR VACATIONING IN FLORIDA

DeSantis's campaign launched new merchandise , mocking the apparently hypocritical politicians. T-shirts reading "Escape to Florida" and "We Don't Blame You... We Like Freedom, Too," along with a list of Democrats who were caught in Florida are now for sale on the campaign's site.

The campaign posted a video promoting the shirts titled "Escape to Florida: The Lockdown Libs Tour."


DeSantis commented on Democrats choosing to vacation in Florida during a press conference last week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you," DeSantis said. "I mean, Congresspeople, mayors, governors — you name it."

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, following being seen maskless on vacation in Florida.

