ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How Pigs Might Change The Future Of Organ Donation

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first successful pig-to-human heart transplant on January 7, 2022, might radically change the future of organ donations for heart...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eric Sentell

Pig-Human Heart Transplants May Be the Future

That's not an insulting rhetorical question. It's a question we'll need to answer in the not-so-distant future. Transplanting pig heart valves has been a common surgery for years, but for the first time, a human received a full "xenotransplantation" heart surgery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Pig#Heart Transplant#New Heart#Heart Health#Ecmo#The New York Times#Emory Health#Nyu Langone Health#Donate Life America#Americans
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy