On Dec. 13, Sheridan County reported just 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, that number today is 146. The county added 42 lab confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24 hours and five probable cases. These are the cases that are being reported from testing centers around the county. It is unknown how many cases are not being reported by those who may take at home tests. These tests, popularly known as antigen tests, detect the presence of specific proteins associated with the coronavirus. Should those be detected, a positive result appears on a test strip in only minutes.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO