The San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup at 4:30 PM Eastern on Sunday of the Wild Card round is the premier playoff matchup for the weekend and is incredibly difficult to make a prediction for. The national media has highlighted quite a bit about this game throughout the week, but there are a few things not being talked about as much that will have a major impact on this game. With the historical rivalry in addition to the reputation of each team, this should be the most-watched contest of the weekend.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO