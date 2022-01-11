ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Home Office housing provider to make urgent repairs to flats for asylum seekers

INS News
 4 days ago

Private contractor Clearsprings takes action after the Guardian exposed poor conditions in west London. A Home Office accommodation provider is making urgent...

insnews.org

BBC

Asylum seekers: The homes where ceilings have fallen in

Damp, debris and falling ceilings - a BBC investigation into accommodation for asylum seekers has uncovered serial concerns about housing conditions. Refugee organisations say they hear regularly about properties residents believe are unsafe, and they struggle to get help on a national phone line. The concerns come after a year...
HOUSING
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UK targets scientific ways to determine asylum seekers’ age

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will seek to stop adults posing as children when claiming asylum by drawing up new scientific assessments to help determine an applicant’s age, the government said on Wednesday. Adults were found to be posing as children in two thirds of claims disputed on the...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Calls for Priti Patel to answer why asylum seekers in Milton Keynes were housed at historic hotel

A Milton Keynes councillor is demanding answers from the Government over the housing of asylum seekers “without consultation” at a historic hotel in the borough. Councillor Paul Trendall is calling on Milton Keynes Council to press Home Secretary Priti Patel over why a hotel in the Woughton area was picked despite being “further from the coast than almost anywhere else in the UK”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Office threatened to deport asylum seekers for crimes they did not commit

The Home Office has been threatening asylum seekers with deportation for alleged crimes they did not commit, it has emerged.A Court of Appeal judgment revealed the existence of “notices of liability to detention”, which were handed to migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.The documents claimed they were “illegal entrants” and “may be liable to removal or deportation from the United Kingdom”.“You are specifically considered an illegal entrant to the UK as you were encountered in a private vehicle, namely a RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat], which had recently arrived in the UK from France,” the notices read. “You could...
IMMIGRATION
KRGV

Migrant housing for asylum seekers under construction in Reynosa

In a few months, nearly 2,000 migrants living at a camp across the border in the Mexican city of Reynosa will be relocated to two new shelter sites. While the process has been slow for asylum hopefuls, advocates say they want to help keep migrants safe from crime. Still, some...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

What are judicial review proceedings Harry wants to bring against Home Office?

The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.Harry wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, according to a legal representative for the duke.“He sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquiry hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Teacher, 23, beaten to death while jogging midday in Ireland

A 23-year-old primary school teacher was killed in broad daylight Wednesday while jogging along a canal in central Ireland. Ashling Murphy was found at around 4 p.m. local time on Tullamore’s Grand Canal Way at Cappincur, about 63 miles west of Dublin, and died on the scene, CNN reports. A man in his 40s, whose name has not been released, has been arrested in connection with the killing and is ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSF USA

Why is the US sending asylum seekers back to Mexico?

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have treated thousands of people along the migration route through Central America and Mexico. The medical evidence points to high levels of violence and ill treatment suffered by migrants and asylum seekers in their home countries, along the migration route, and in the custody of US and Mexican authorities.
IMMIGRATION

