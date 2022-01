The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for isolation and quarantine measures against COVID-19. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says the new guidelines have reduced the amount of days that someone needs to be isolated from others if they test positive for the virus, regardless of their vaccination status. The new recommendations call for someone to be isolated for five days from others and then if there are no symptoms or the symptoms are resolving after those five days, that individual should continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days. Wolf talks about why the CDC has decided to push forward now with these new guidelines.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO