American Red Cross facing its first-ever blood supply shortage

T he American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood , announced Tuesday that it is experiencing its worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The organization says it has recently been forced to limit its blood distribution to hospitals in response to the shortages . As a result, it says doctors have had to delay important blood transfusions. The Red Cross says it needs all blood types but is particularly in need of O positive, O negative, and platelets.



“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said in a statement . “We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

The nonprofit group says there has been a significant dip in blood donations since the delta variant began spreading in August, compounding an overall decline of about 10% of people donating since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to the Red Cross, the pandemic has led organizations to cancel their blood drives and created "staffing limitations." The Red Cross emphasized that it has high standards for COVID-19 safety. Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood, but the group would like to know which vaccines they received.

"All of this comes as January marks National Blood Donor Month, a time to raise awareness about the need for blood donations when regular seasonal illnesses like colds and the flu, as well as winter weather often leads to a decline in donations," the Red Cross said in a press release .

In an attempt to boost blood donations, the Red Cross announced a partnership with the NFL. Individuals who donate blood in January will be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February.

