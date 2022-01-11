ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to stream: Get ready to ‘Scream’ with horror franchise’s return

By KATIE WALSH
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

The fifth “Scream” movie hits theaters Friday, arriving 25 years after the first film in the franchise brought the slasher subgenre back to its feet. If you’re a “Scream” fan, this film’s release is an event, one that should be honored with a streaming movie marathon of the previous installments. Plus,...

BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
David Arquette
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Kristen Stewart says Twilight feels 'incredibly far away'

Kristen Stewart's time in the 'Twilight' franchise feels "incredibly far away". The 31-year-old actress played the part of Bella Swan in the money-spinning film franchise between 2008 and 2012, and Kristen recently discovered that the movies are now available on Netflix. She shared: "I saw that it's on Netflix, and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Remake (Exclusive)

Andrew Burnap, who won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance, has nabbed the male lead in Disney’s live-action take on its 1938 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The actor joins a high-wattage cast that includes Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the retelling that Marc Webb is directing. According to sources, Burnap is set to portray a new male character created for the film and will sing. Marc Platt, the Oscar-nominated producer who is also at work on a live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid for the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

I Know What You Did Last Summer's Freddie Prinze Jr. Hints That He May Be Making A Return The Horror Genre

For a new generation, Freddie Prinze Jr. may be Punky Brewster’s ex on the now-canceled reboot, Buffy’s husband or the guy who talks about wrestling. But for Millennials and Gen Xers, he will always be Ray Bronson from I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel. Of course, the actor has moved on to star in multiple films and television shows. Prinze hasn’t participated in the horror genre since the 1998 sequel. But a long-awaited return might be on the horizon as the She’s All That star teased a new possible horror film.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Scream gets a final trailer ahead of Friday’s release

Ahead of its arrival in cinemas this Friday, Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream, the fifth instalment in the slasher horror franchise which sees Ghostface return to terrorise the residents of Woodsboro 25 years after the first streak of brutal murders; watch it here…. Twenty-five years after...
MOVIES
digg.com

Is The Latest 'Scream' Sequel Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The famed '90s slasher franchise "Scream," which produced four films between 1996 and 2011 and cemented Ghostface in pop culture history, has returned for a fifth installment after 11 years — reverting to its original title, "Scream." It marks the first film in the franchise that isn't directed by...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Scream' and scream again — horror franchise returns, bloody as ever

The "Scream" franchise is back. In other words, "New killer. Who dis?" The opening scene of the "requel" will be familiar to fans of the same-titled "Scream" from 1996: A black screen. A phone rings. The young woman who answers gets sucked into a conversation about horror movies. This one praises elevated horror such as "The Babadook" because it's "not just some shlocky cheeseball nonsense with wall-to-wall jump scares," which is one way to describe the very movie she's in.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth Reveals What She Makes For ‘Scream’ Compared to ‘Friends’

If you want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth includes what made on friends Friends—and its HBO Max reunion—you’ve come to right place. Allow us to dive into what to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and her salary for Friends, Scream and more Hollywood franchises ahead. Cox started acting career with a taste of fame in small television roles, like the 80’s sitcom Family Ties, where she starred as none other than Michael J. Fox’s character Alex P. Keaton’s girlfriend, Lauren Miller. And in the music world, fans also saw Cox as Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video...
CELEBRITIES

