Rishi Sunak said it is “quite hard to fail” in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic.And the Chancellor speaking on former political adviser Jimmy McLoughlin’s podcast, also said it is “pretty special” to have two daughters.Mr Sunak said the pandemic has encouraged civil servants to take risks and try new methods, even if those resulted in failure.“In Government and in politics, it’s quite hard to fail, right?” the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire said.“Because when you do it’s all over the newspapers or there’s this committee, and everyone’s having a go at you...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO