Armed police are in a stand-off with a man who has been barricaded inside his home with his eight-year-old son for more than a day. The 41-year-old has been refusing to leave a house in Coventry with his child since police were called to conduct a welfare check in the early hours of Sunday.People have been stuck inside their homes for more than 30 hours and a primary school has been closed after police locked down Earlsdon Avenue North and sealed off surrounding streets.Several officers, including armed police and other specially trained officers, remained at the scene on Monday “to...

