Prince Andrew can sell Swiss chalet after settling £6.6m debt, say reports

INS News
 4 days ago

Settling of debt will allow Duke of York, who faces large legal bills over sexual assault lawsuit, to sell chalet reportedly...

insnews.org

The Independent

Prince Harry files claim against Home Office decision not to let him pay for own police protection in UK

The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a legal representative said.It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a...
U.K.
Sarah
Prince Andrew
The Guardian

After the Prince Andrew scandal, it’s time to slim down the monarchy

The royal family is engaged in frantic damage limitation ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee this summer. The Duke of York’s court case, which could turn out to be a high-octane festival of royal humiliation, risks contaminating the celebrations. This should have nothing to do with Britain’s monarchy, except that it has everything to do with it. The essence of monarchy is its image; right now, the royal family’s public appearance looks messy.
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
CELEBRITIES
#Swiss Chalet#British Royal Family#Uk#French
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew can proceed despite Epstein deal, US judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
The Independent

Prince Andrew hearing – live: Fergie ‘part of defence team’ as Duke selling ski chalet ‘to cover legal costs’

Settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre remains an option for Prince Andrew if a judge rules that the case should go to trial — though reports suggest Ms Giuffre may prefer a trial to send a message that no one is above the law.This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and the Duke of York was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on...
CELEBRITIES
France
NewsBreak
Economy
U.K.
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: The Prince Andrew verdict is a victory for women – but he’ll now have to settle

So Prince Andrew’s best chance of throwing out the civil case against him has gone, and he faces having to defend himself in court. More broadly, it is a right platinum-plated mess. The homely and dignified preparations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee – 70 dutiful years on the throne, complete with special new pudding – have been gatecrashed by a sex case. Bit of a party pooper. Even if he never has to turn up in a courtroom, there are no good options for him – or the institution he is inextricably tied to. The procedural wrangles are gone, the...
POLITICS

